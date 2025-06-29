Car Plunges into Sea near Portmore Bridge in Jamaica

The Marine Police has launched an investigation on the accidentat Portmore Causeway Bridge that took place earlier today.

Jamaica: The Police officials have confirmed that a car plunged into the sea near the Portmore Causeway Bridge in Jamaica earlier today.

As per reports the accident took place at the bridge connecting Kingston and St Catherine. It is believed that the vehicle was carrying multiple occupants at the time of accident, however the details on the same remains unclear.

As soon as the incident was reported, The Marine Police and offiers from the Hunts Bay Police Station responded to the scene, however details regarding the incident stay limited while the police carries out the investigation.

