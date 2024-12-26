Reel to Real life hero: 16-year-old Hudson Meek continues to serve mankind even after his death

Hudson Joseph Meek was 16 years old when he died, and the information of his death was publicly shared by his family through Meek’s social media account.

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-26 11:26:13

The Baby Driver famed actor, Hudson Meek died on 22nd December after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama.  

Hudson Joseph Meek was 16 years old when he died, and the information of his death was publicly shared by his family through Meek’s social media account.  

The post shared on Instagram read, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus' tonight. His 16 years on earth were too short, but he accomplished a lot and significantly impacted everyone he met.” 

According to reports, Hudson Meek sustained severe injuries as he fell on the road from a moving vehicle on Thursday at Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was then taken to a nearby hospital but eventually died on Saturday.  

How Hudson Meek continues to help others after his death? 

Hudson Meek was an organ donor, and he will continue to help others for years, even after he died at a young age. 

His family and friends are going to celebrate the actor’s life with an event scheduled to take place on 28th December at 11:30 am.  

The event will take place at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Alabama. During the event, fundraising will be held to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School.  

The scholarship will be awarded to the students at Vestavia High School and is named as Hudson J. Meek Memorial Scholarship. 

Family and Friends share heartfelt condolences and remember Hudson  

Hudson’s friends and close relatives shared heartfelt notes on their social media accounts, remembering the young actor.  

Alex Stanley, one of Hudson’s friends called him as one of the funniest dudes, “One of the funniest dudes you will ever meet with a serious side i could sit with for hours. Thanks for all you did for me Hud. I will see you again one day. I love you man.” 

Tate Sparks, extended her condolences and thanked Hud for what he has done in their lives, “Thank you for everything you have done for not only me, but Palmer, Ethan, and Campbell. The love, joy, kindness, and care that you had towards every single person you met shows what type of person God created you to be. There was never a dull moment with you and Tucker, and I am so thankful for all the memories I made with you. Thank you for being the little brother I never had, and I cannot wait to see you again in heaven. Love you Hudson.” 

Charlie Ablair one of Hudson’s friends since 3rd grade, said that he was always kind to everyone and was a fun person to be around.  

“Ever since we met in 3rd grade, you have always been so kind to me. You were such a fun person to be around, from playing tennis, hanging out in choir, laughing at ambassadors, and just talking at random times” Charlie Ablair wrote.

