Grenada decriminalises minor cannabis possession with focus on rehabilitation

Grenada's new cannabis law permits personal possession for adults, prioritises rehabilitation for minors, and allows regulated medical and religious use.

Grenada: The Government of Grenada have made updates to the country’s Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act to decriminalise minor cannabis possession and prioritise rehabilitation over criminalisation.

On January 20, 2026, The Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was presented in Grenada’s House of Representatives which was later formally amended and passed following a heated discussion which raised the legal age from 18 to 21 years old.

This Bill had represented a series of measured and responsible reforms that prioritises health, fairness and responsible regulation.

The new law has made some notable changes which will greatly affect the nation of Grenada. With the new Bill (Amendment 2026), the country will permit a personal possession of 56g cannabis and 15g resin for adults who are 21 and above.

Moreover, the Bill will reduce unnecessary criminalisation as children will be referred to counselling and education programmes instead of facing arrest.

The new Bill also permits medical (with certification) and religious use as well as cultivation of up to four plants in each household. The Bill maintains that smoking in public remains to be illegal with a fixed $300 penalty.

On the 4th of February 2026, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell shared highlights of the Bill’s purpose, key changes and expected impact on his official Facebook page to inform the citizens of the noteworthy updates.

He has urged the citizens to stay engaged as the Government keeps sharing clear information on what this entails for the country.

The Minister has expressed that this initiative will benefit both the citizens, government and authorities alike. With it, criminalization of underaged people will be reduced which will result in reducing the burden on courts and police.

In his post the Minister stated, “The Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 reflects a measured and responsible approach to reform—one that balances public health, public order, individual rights, and social justice.”

The Government has outlined that the purpose and intent of the Bill is to:

Reduce criminal penalties for minor cannabis possession

Protect children and young people

Allow regulated medical, scientific and religious use

Maintain public order and safety