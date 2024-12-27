West Indies women losses ODI series against India by 3-0

The toss was won by West Indies who decided to bat first and made 162 runs in 38.5 overs with the loss of ten wickets.

West Indies: West Indies lost the ODI series against India by 3-0 in Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, India. The third match of the series was held on Thursday, December 26, 2024, where India chased the target of 163 runs with the loss of five wickets and won the game by five wickets.

The toss was won by West Indies who decided to bat first and made 162 runs in 38.5 overs with the loss of ten wickets. Chinelle Henry played a knock of 61 runs off 72 deliveries and was supported by Shemaine Campbelle who made 46 runs off 62 deliveries. Aaliyah Alleyne made 21 runs off 35 balls in the match against India.

However, the bowlers from India showcased masterclass in India when Deepti Sharma took six wickets in her 10 overs spell. She gave only 31 runs and broke the momentum that was created by the batters of West Indies for some time. Renuka Singh, another bowler from India also took four wickets in her 9.5 overs spell with 29 runs.

The bowlers from West Indies also tried to break the momentum of Indian women, but they failed to stop them in chasing the target. Deandra Dottin took one wicket in her five-over spell and gave 27 runs, while Aaliyah Alleyne took one wicket in her four-over spell with 28 runs.

Karishma Ramharack took one wicket in her five over spell with 29 runs. On the batting line up, Deepti Sharma made 39 runs off 48 deliveries for India, and Harmanpreet Kaur made 32 runs off 22 deliveries.

Jemimah Rodrigues from India made 29 runs off 45 deliveries.

With this victory, India became the champion of the tour of West Indies as women won T20Is and ODI series by 3-0 each. The team in all three matches in T20Is and ODI against West Indies, won the series trophy at their home ground.