St Kitts and Nevis invests $320M to tackle rising cost of living: PM Terrance Drew

PM Terrance Drew extends New Year wishes to the people of the nation and shared the achievements made by the government in 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis invested an EC$320 million to support essential subsidies and social programs. With the investment, the government announced that the fuel was subsidized to keep costs down at the pump and in homes.

Extending greetings to St Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlined the achievements made by the government in 2024 and noted that the year has been boldly declared the year of recovery.

Investment in Rising Cost of Living

Highlighting the accomplishments, PM Drew firstly talked about the rising cost of living and asserted that the investment was made in the people of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that the steps stabilized the prices of the electricity and improve the conditions of the citizens that were threatened by the energy issues.

“We ensured that families could afford cooking gas, and we expanded programs like LIFT, ensuring that no child went hungry, and no family was left behind," PM Drew cited.

LIFT is the program which was launched by the government to invest in the lifestyles of the people of St Kitts and Nevis. Known as Livelihood Improvement Family Transformation, the program aids needy children and families.

The steps were taken to enhance their efforts against the rising of the cost of living and tackling the issue of the inflation that is posed by the international market.

Minimum Wage Increase

Recognizing the value of fairness and work, PM Drew said that the government implemented a national minimum wage increase to EC$430 per week. It is considered the highest in the history of the twin-island Federation, restoring dignity and improving livelihoods.

At the same time, initiatives such as the Building Material Reset, and the VAT Relief Holiday gave families the power to invest in their homes. PM Dr Terrance Drew added that the government also implemented Budget Boost Wallet, aiming to provide greater financial stability and support.

He referred to these steps as the commitment of the government towards making life better for every citizen, every worker and every family.

Major Capital Projects

Emphasizing major capital projects, PM Drew talked about the historic groundbreaking of the “New Basseterre High School” with an intent to form the foundation of a new resilient economy.

The school is expected to ensure modern facilities for the students to thrive in St Kitts and Nevis.

He further mentioned the desalination plants and described that the EC$50 million project will provide 2-million-gallon portable water to the citizens on daily basis. PM Drew added, “The plant is aimed at securing water access for generations to come.”

On the road networks, the government has worked to ease the connectivity and enhance the quality of the infrastructure for the citizens. The work is also progressing to deliver the new JNF General Hospital, symbolizing a future where healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis will be second to none.

Work is progressing on the step to deliver 100 new homes for the people of Ottleys, Sandy Point and St Peters. "Housing as you know it, is an essential necessity for our growing population," said the prime minister.

Blessing for 2025

PM Drew extended optimism about the future of St Kitts and Nevis in 2025 and noted that the year ahead marks a new chapter, one filled with promise, growth and hope. “2025 is a year of recovery in which we will work to continue restore and rejuvenate our economy and society, ensuring no one is left behind.”

He extended wishes to the citizens and noted that the year will bring growth, good health, prosperity and well-bring and pave the successful path for St Kitts and Nevis.