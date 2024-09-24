Meet students representing St Kitts and Nevis at First Global Robotics Olympics

Team St Kitts and Nevis comprises expert and creative students, with a vision to contribute to the digitalisation of the twin island federation.

The island nation of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to rock the stage of the FIRST Global Challenge as the team arrives in Athens, Greece for one of the world’s largest Robotic championships. This championship is scheduled to take place from 26th to 29th September.

Team St Kitts and Nevis comprises expert and creative students, with a vision to contribute to the digitalisation of the twin island federation. The team this year will be led by Dr Ricardo Neil, the primary mentor, and Michelle-Ann Neil, the secondary mentor.

The team comprises Jaiden Clarke, the team captain, and other team members including Hanna-Marie Williams, Leah Jermiah, Dominion Woodley, Camille Hewlett-Hobson,

Theis dedicated team will lead the way to win the ultimate title while competing with 190 other nations. This year's competition is going to take place under the theme ‘Feeding the Future’, during which the students will compete to design a robot to meet the required goals.

This year’s theme is set to provide detailed knowledge to students about implementing sustainable agriculture practices. This will lead them to create necessary solutions for safer, and environmentally sustainable cultivation practices to produce nutritious food.

The global championship which is held every year aims at creating robots and is designed to provide the students a comprehensive approach to address the challenges faced across the world.

The FIRST Global Challenge also includes 14 Grand challenges for Engineering that will help promote inclusivity and a spirit of innovation. This Global Challenge is more than a contest, it is a platform for the students to gain global insights into growing technologies.

This First Global Challenge will help the students from St Kitts and Nevis get a broader scope, which will help them learn and improve in their future. Notably, many previous participants of this contest have shared their experiences which they stated as a fruitful step towards their dreams.

One of the participants from 2020, Ronav from India stated his experience at FIRST Global Challenge as life changing. He shared, “the FIRST Global Challenge has been nothing but a life-changing experience for me.”

Another student named Mohamed from Tunisia, who participated in the 2021 championship said that the FIRST Global Challenge Changed him into a completely different person. He highlighted that he is now more confident in his abilities and can easily integrate into society.