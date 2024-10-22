St Kitts and Nevis to host Guy Fest 2024, celebrating from mountains to shore

The calendar of events has been unveiled for a month-long event, featuring the musical and dance performances from the local artistes.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Guy Fest 2024 has been set from October 26 to November 10, 2024 for St Kitts and Nevis under the theme- “Celebrate once more from the mountains to the shore its Guyfest 2024.”

The calendar of events has been unveiled for a month-long event, featuring the musical and dance performances from the local artistes. The festival will serve as the platform to unfold the talents and skills of the local people who are seeking to make their careers in the fields of music, dance and other artistic sectors.

The festival will open with the official opening ceremony on October 26, 2024, at 5 pm and the first event will welcome the children and other community members to the Gift basket distribution and Fishing Competition through a Church Service on October 27, 2024.

It will be followed by the “Ten Dollar Dance” on November 1, 2024, at 10 pm and the Jouvert lovers will be welcomed on morning of November 2, 2024, at 5 am where Kollison Band will perform under the theme- “Paint and Rag.”

In order to offer a platform for local artistes, Guy Fest will welcome the “Stars Among Stars” on November 2, 2024, at 9 pm. Rep U Village Fair will invite the local food producers and farmers who are working for the 25 by 25 agenda at Verchilds Playing Field at 11 pm on November 3, 2024.

The school visits will kickstart on November 5, 2024 in order to spread the real meaning of Guyfawkes on November 5, 2024 at 9 am. Guyfawkes Jam will be held on November 5, 2024, at 6 pm with the performances of Tambalay Night Jam, and Small Axe Band International.

On November 8, 2024, the Glow Fete will be held at 7 pm and Grand Parade through the streets will kickstart on November 9, 2024 at 1 pm. Out of You Closet Fashion Show will invite the local designers and artistes of St Kitts and Nevis on November 10, 2024 at 5 pm. The closing ceremony will be held on the same day where the gratitude and appreciation will be extended to the stakeholders and sponsors at 5 pm.





