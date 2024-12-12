St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 10,000 passengers with 4 inaugural cruise calls

It has bolstered tourism offerings while delivering unforgettable experiences to the visitors who visit the country from across the globe.

12th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Four inaugural cruise calls in first five days of December 2024 week brought over 10,000 passengers in St Kitts and Nevis, marking history for this winter season. The vessels such as Explora II, MSC Virtuosa, Norwegian Prima and Resilient Lady have voyaged across the island nation for the first time. 

The arrivals of these cruise ships increased the number of the passengers who explored attractions of St Kitts and Nevis such as St Kitts Scenic Railway, Timothy Hill, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park and other lush green rainforests. 

Explora II in St Kitts and Nevis 

A ship with 461 ocean-front suits and six restaurants has made its inaugural visit to St Kitts and Nevis on December 2, 2024. Welcoming over 5000 passengers, the destination hosted welcome ceremony for the guests with an exchange of plaque and other performances from local artistes. 

Explora II is known for its unique amenities with five heated pools, 12 bars and lounges and also promotes sustainable tourism practices. Tourists with pre-packed tours explored destinations including Brimstone Hill Fortress, St Kitts Scenic Railway and South Friars Bay in the country. 

MSC Virtuosa 

MSC Virtuosa arrived in Port Zante on December 4, 2024, for its inaugural call with 6000 passengers and 1000 crew members. The vessel is known as a technological marvel which operates on the catalytic reduction system as it helps in reducing the emission of the carbon footprints by 80 percent. 

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson expressed delight in welcoming cruise ship and stated that the vessel also aligns with sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. 

Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima docked in Port Zante on December 5, 2024, for the first time with 3099 guests and 1506 crew members. It is known as the masterpiece of modern cruising, offerings ocean boulevard for breathtaking sunsets, Indulge Food Hall, and fastest dry slide at sea to the passengers. 

It has also included the Thermal Suite and Galaxy Pavilion that offer adventure and unique tourism experience to the guests. The passengers also get the chance to explore the comfort of the sea in the ships' authentic suites. 

Resilient Lady

Docked on December 5, 2024, Resilient Lady started its collaboration with its inaugural call and provided a unique experience to the tourists. Minister Marsha Henderson expressed delight and noted that the vessel is known for its sustainable practices. 

St Kitts and Nevis Cruise Season

The cruise season 2024/2025 of St Kitts and Nevis was kickstarted by world’s longest vessel, Icon of the Seas. According to the tourism ministry, the destination is expected to welcome over 1 million cruise passengers this season, marking a 22% hike in the arrival of the passengers from the previous season. 

Anglina Byron

