Dr Denzil Douglas congratulates newly crowned Miss Teen, Soriah Williams-Powell

The 16-year-old, Soriah Williams-Powell, representing Verchilds High School was announced as the winner during the finals of the pageant held on Tuesday at Carnival Village of St Kitts and Nevis.

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Soriah Williams-Powell winning Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024

Dr Denzil Douglas congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell on winning the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024. 

The 16-year-old Soriah Williams-Powell, representing Verchilds High School was announced as the winner during the finals of the pageant held on Tuesday at Carnival Village of St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Douglas appreciated all the ambassadors who participated in the event and congratulated them on doing an amazing job in representing their Schools. 

“CONGRATULATIONS to the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis, Queen Soriah Williams-Powell, Verchilds High School,” noted Dr Denzil Douglas. 

Ambassadors participated in Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024

The six contestants who competed in the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024 included: 

1.       Kylah Gerald, Miss Saddlers Secondary School

2.       Eushadika Frances, Miss Basseterre High School

3.       Jonesh Rogers, Miss Washington Archibald High School

4.       Lajunique Boone, Miss Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

5.       De’ Sheyniah Charles, Miss Cayon High School

6.       Soriah Williams-Powell, Miss Verchilds High School

All these participants were lauded and appreciated for their exceptional performances in the pageant, representing their respective schools with utmost confidence and precision. 

Soriah Williams-Powell was followed by Lajunique Boone and De’Sheyniah Charles, who were announced as the first and second runners-up of the pageant, respectively. 

Newly Crowned Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis shone brightly 

The newly crowned, Soriah Williams-Powell shone brightly in the competition with her remarkable poise, talent and brilliance. She not only lit up the stage but also proved her unwavering hard work and determination towards winning this prestigious title of Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis. 

She earned 692 points in total, capturing not only the crown but also captivating the hearts of audiences and judges. 

Soriah Williams-Powell 

The 16-year-old Soriah Williams-Powell was born on 9th November, 2008. She is currently a form five student of the Verchilds High School and is pursuing 16 CSEC subjects. She shared that she is truly passionate about journaling, reading and spending time with her family.

The mantra that she follows in her life is, “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”.

The newly crowned young girl wants to become a civil lawyer, as she is passionate about fighting for the fights of ordinary citizens, especially the underprivileged ones. 

School authorities congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell

The official page handle of Verchilds High School congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell and appreciated her for her remarkable journey. 

“Congratulations to our Queen!!! We are super proud of you in every way… you made us PROUD… ladies and gentlemen say congrats to Queen Soriah.”

Successful execution of Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis 

Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis Pageant, part of the ultimate festival of St Kitts and Nevis, Sugar Mas 53 was attended by several attendees. The pageant concluded on a successful note, providing attendees with unlimited entertainment. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

St Kitts to Nevis: iConnect ferry transports revelers for Culturama 50 finale
Caribbean

St Kitts to Nevis: iConnect ferry transports revelers for Culturama 50 fi...

2024-12-19 14:20:26

D’Abadie teenager held for larceny after mother’s complaint. Image Credit: West Central Tribune
Trinidad and Tobago

D’Abadie teenager held for larceny after mother’s complaint

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Nevis Mango varieties
News

Nevis Mango Festival 2024 kickstarts at Botanical Gardens, Premier displa...

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Bethania de la Cruz; Dominican Volleyball Player
Sport

Bethania de la Cruz Gears Up for 2024 NORCECA Women’s Final Six

2024-12-19 14:20:26

West Indies wins first Super 8 match
News

Semi-Final hopes still alive for West Indies, wins match against US with...

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Diesel prices up in Jamaica by $10.15 per litre, Kerosene costs less
News

Diesel prices up in Jamaica by $10.15 per litre, Kerosene costs less

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Port of Spain: Fatal shooting resulted in murder of a man.
Trinidad and Tobago

Two brothers pronounced dead in Arima shooting

2024-12-19 14:20:26

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua: Fully Furnished home donated to family of nine

2024-12-19 14:20:26