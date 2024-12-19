Dr Denzil Douglas congratulates newly crowned Miss Teen, Soriah Williams-Powell

The 16-year-old, Soriah Williams-Powell, representing Verchilds High School was announced as the winner during the finals of the pageant held on Tuesday at Carnival Village of St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Denzil Douglas congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell on winning the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024.

The 16-year-old Soriah Williams-Powell, representing Verchilds High School was announced as the winner during the finals of the pageant held on Tuesday at Carnival Village of St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr Douglas appreciated all the ambassadors who participated in the event and congratulated them on doing an amazing job in representing their Schools.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis, Queen Soriah Williams-Powell, Verchilds High School,” noted Dr Denzil Douglas.

Ambassadors participated in Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024

The six contestants who competed in the Republic Bank Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis 2024 included:

1. Kylah Gerald, Miss Saddlers Secondary School

2. Eushadika Frances, Miss Basseterre High School

3. Jonesh Rogers, Miss Washington Archibald High School

4. Lajunique Boone, Miss Immaculate Conception Catholic High School

5. De’ Sheyniah Charles, Miss Cayon High School

6. Soriah Williams-Powell, Miss Verchilds High School

All these participants were lauded and appreciated for their exceptional performances in the pageant, representing their respective schools with utmost confidence and precision.

Soriah Williams-Powell was followed by Lajunique Boone and De’Sheyniah Charles, who were announced as the first and second runners-up of the pageant, respectively.

Newly Crowned Miss Teen St Kitts & Nevis shone brightly

The newly crowned, Soriah Williams-Powell shone brightly in the competition with her remarkable poise, talent and brilliance. She not only lit up the stage but also proved her unwavering hard work and determination towards winning this prestigious title of Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis.

She earned 692 points in total, capturing not only the crown but also captivating the hearts of audiences and judges.

Soriah Williams-Powell

The 16-year-old Soriah Williams-Powell was born on 9th November, 2008. She is currently a form five student of the Verchilds High School and is pursuing 16 CSEC subjects. She shared that she is truly passionate about journaling, reading and spending time with her family.

The mantra that she follows in her life is, “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”.

The newly crowned young girl wants to become a civil lawyer, as she is passionate about fighting for the fights of ordinary citizens, especially the underprivileged ones.

School authorities congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell

The official page handle of Verchilds High School congratulated Soriah Williams-Powell and appreciated her for her remarkable journey.

“Congratulations to our Queen!!! We are super proud of you in every way… you made us PROUD… ladies and gentlemen say congrats to Queen Soriah.”

Successful execution of Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis

Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis Pageant, part of the ultimate festival of St Kitts and Nevis, Sugar Mas 53 was attended by several attendees. The pageant concluded on a successful note, providing attendees with unlimited entertainment.