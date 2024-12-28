‘The Batman’ sequel delayed for 2027, Fans shockingly express delight

The American filmmaker, Matt Reeves announced the extension, while noting that the shooting for the movie will start late summer.

The sequel for the much awaited ‘The Batman’ series, which was earlier scheduled for a release on 2nd October 2026, is now slated for 1st October 2027.

The American filmmaker, Matt Reeves announced the extension, while noting that the shooting for the movie will start late summer. The movie is said to be a VFX heavy sequel, which led to the extension.

The movie will include actors Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Tom Cruise in this sequel, along with others including, Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg, John Goodman, Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed.

However, Robert Pattinson will return to his role as the ultimate, Batman. While a delay has been announced by the authorities, fans have surprisingly expressed delight rather than expressing dissatisfaction over it.

A user named Rusty Burns on Facebook said that a delayed movie can be great, but a rushed movie is ‘forever bad’.

“I’m cool with that, if it means we are getting a better film. It is also a great month for the kind of dark vibes of that month, and if it will be as good, or better than the last one, it could have a much stronger chance of securing some Oscar nominations,” another user said.

Josh Hammer said that great movies often take time, “we are so used to getting everything we want right away, we tend to forget that great cinema often takes long time and passion before we see the final product. Take your time, Matt. We will see you in 2027.”

Notably, the first movie in The Batman series was released in 2022, and its sequel will be released in 5 years. The movie was based on DC comics character Batman who fights crime in Gotham City, revealing corruption and targeting the city’s elite.

The movie turned out to be the seventh highest grossing film of 2022 and was a major hit at the box office. It received positive reviews from critics and managed to enter into nominations for three awards at the 95th Academy Awards.

However, the new sequel is expected to be even more adventurous and exciting with more action and thrill.