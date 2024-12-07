Audience to receive refund for abandoned match between WI and ENG

The refund will be made in accordance with the Windies Ticket Refund Policy and the process is scheduled to held on December 14 and 15, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

West Indies: Refund will be provided to the audiences who were stranded due to heavy rainfall during T20 match between West Indies and England on November 17, 2024. According to Cricket West Indies, patrons who visited Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia for match and were abandoned due to bad weather are eligible for refund.

The refund will be made in accordance with the Windies Ticket Refund Policy and the process is scheduled to held on December 14 and 15, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The audience can visit Saint Lucia National Cricket Association office at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for their refund.

Cricket West Indies also announced criteria for a refund process and stated that it will be divided into two parts: Box Office Refunds and Online Ticket Refunds.

In box office, the refund will be processed for those who purchased tickets at box office and audience will have to present their ticket stubs. It is important to note that a refund will not be provided to those who fail to provide a valid ticket stub.

In online ticket, people who purchase ticket through online platform will receive refund automatically and patrons are not required to submit a request. The refund will be credited back to the original accounts by December 15, 2024.

West Indies vs England

England toured West Indies for cricket series in November 2024 and played matches in ODI and T20 format from October 31 to November 18, 2024. The ODI series was won by West Indies by securing victory in two out of three matches until November 6, 2024.

England secured victory in T20 series by securing victory in three out of five matches from November 10 to November 18, 2024. The last match of the series was abandoned due to heavy rainfall as the weather stopped the match.

Now, Cricket West Indies will provide a refund to audience who did not get the chance to see the match due to bad weather conditions.

Notably, heavy rainfall in Saint Lucia was caused by Tropical Storm Sara which has impacted several areas in the Caribbean region such as Grenada with flooding and landslide.