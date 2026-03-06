ABLP’s Randy Baltimore leads in online survey ahead of St Philip’s North by-election

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party candidate secured about 70% support in an online poll conducted days before the March 16 vote in St Philip’s North.

Antigua and Barbuda: Randy Baltimore, a candidate of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is currently leading in an online polling survey conducted by WIC News. The results indicate a clear lead for the ABLP candidate with 121 votes, while opposition candidate Alex Browne of United Progressive Party received 47 votes.

The early trends outlined that there is a strong initial support for the ruling party’s candidate, showcasing that the seat of St Philip’s North once again retained by the labour party. As per the WIC News, the online survey recorded a total of 173 responses as the highest percentage is given to Baltimore who stands at 70%.

On the other hand, Browne received around 27% and the remaining 3% went to others in the online survey. The survey also offered insights into the demographic composition of respondents. Participation was almost evenly divided between males and females, with 86 respondents in each group, while one participant identified under another category.

Although the WIC News online survey is not a scientific poll and reflects voluntary participation, the consistency of responses from across the constituency provides a useful snapshot of current voter sentiment.

With the by-election just 10 days away, both candidates have been actively holding public meetings and campaigning to build support, as residents prepare to cast their ballots and select their representative for the coming years.

Now, the elections on the parliamentary seat will be held on March 16, 2026. The constituency has been held by the ABLP for over 50 years under the leadership of Sir Robin Yearwood who held the seat for 11 consecutive elections. It spanned half a century from 1976 until his retirement in February 2026.

These byelections are therefore scheduled to be held to fill the vacancy. Now, the elections will determine the future of the parliamentary seats for next five years as Baltimore is all set to debut in the politics with these polls.