Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s Critics Choice Awards moment criticized as ‘Cringe and Forced’

Adam Brody clinched the title of Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for his role in comedy series, ‘Nobody Wants This’. His win at the event was a moment of triumph for him and his family. After being announced the best actor, Brody shared a heartfelt moment along with her wife Leighton Meester, as they both kissed each other, however their emotional moment has landed them into public criticism over the internet.

Brody played the role of Rabbi Noah in the Netflix’ hit series. The show was one of the major hits which garnered a lot of public attention for its unique and engaging storytelling and hilarious characters. The series garnered widespread praise, and Rabbi became one of the most loved quirky characters in the series.

As Brody received the award, he shared a touching moment with her wife as he called his wife sitting in the audience and said, “My Darling, Darling wife, Leighton Thank You. I thank you for sharing this life with me, and this journey with me. Thank you for our family, i love you with all my heart.”

Leighton Meester then turned teary after listening to the heartwarming words from his husband. They both then kissed each other, and later Meester was seen wiping her tears away. The emotional and intimate moment between the couple has now landed them into severe criticism online as some users call it, “Cringe and Forced.”

A user named Sam source Zine wrote, “Why kissing in front of people and can be seen to the entire world? What religion teach this? Jesus. Did Jesus mention kiss and drink alcohol and tell the entire world to follow your church religion?”

Another user sarcastically wrote, “It’s a beautiful moment for sure. But she looks like she is looking for something in his mouth.”

“That was a really awkward looking kiss,” wrote another user named Tracy Marie on Facebook.