Trinidad and Tobago: Gunman killed, doctor critically injured in deadly ambush

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. on August 30, 2025, near the corner of Lindsey Drive and Daniel Drive, off Mendez Drive in Champ Fleurs. According to the information, a planned ambush turned deadly, resulting in the fatal shooting of a gunman and injuring a medical doctor.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Department reported that Dr. Dorothy-Chandler was driving a grey coloured Toyota RAV4, when suddenly a white coloured Nissan Wagon blocked her way, following which two armed men, dressed in dark coloured clothes came out of their car and opened fire on her vehicle.

Police also reported that an off duty police officer was also there at the time of the incident as he was driving behind the victim’s car. Also he reported about this incident to the investigators that he witnessed the attack and was also threatened by one of the suspects when the suspect pointed a gun in his direction.

Also an off duty police officer, drew his licensed M&P pistol and started firing several shots on those attackers as he also feared for his life.

It is being said that one of the suspects fled away from the scene on foot while another suspect was struck and collapsed on the roadway. Later he was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The dead suspect is identified as the 36-year-old Adam Wheeler of St. Francois Valley Road, Belmont.

It is also being said that the medical officer suffered several gunshot injuries during the exchange of gunfire and was immediately rushed to the Mt. Hope Facility for treatment. It is also being claimed by the police that the Dr. Williams is in a serious condition at the hospital. Police also stated that she lost one of her eyes by a bullet in a brutal ambush.

The authorities processed the crime scene and recovered a Taurus pistol with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one spent projectile and 19 spent 9mm shells. PC Nicholls of the St. Joseph CID is leading the investigation.

The police are investigating the matter and also urging people with information to come forward and help them to arrest the suspect.

The public are in shock after knowing the victim’s condition and they are praying for her quick recovery.