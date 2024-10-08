St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew and Ministers express gratitude to teachers on World Teachers' Day

PM Terrance Drew, who formerly served as a teacher, stated that he understands the critical role that the profession plays in changing lives and building the nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew greets retired teachers from his constituency in light of World Teacher’s Day and personally thanked them for their contribution and services to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

“Having taught for two years myself, I understand firsthand the critical role this profession plays in nation-building,” PM Drew’s post read.

The Prime Minister notably extended his gratitude to Ms Venessa Clarke of St Peter’s, Mrs Halliday of Conaree, Mr. Grant of Keys Village, and Ms. Wilson (Nisbett) of Cayon. While thanking the teachers, PM Terrance Drew offered them gift hampers and congratulated them on the occasion.

“Congratulations to all teachers, and on behalf of a grateful nation, I extend our deepest gratitude for your invaluable contributions,” he wrote in his social media post.

Notably, World Teachers Day in St Kitts and Nevis was celebrated on 6th October, and many other ministers extended their wishes to the teachers of the Twin Island Federation for their services.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denzil Douglas, shared a glimpse of his school visits and meetings with children and teachers over his social media and wrote a “Happy Teachers Day.”

Minister Douglas, then wrote, “You are appreciated, for your dedication, contribution, and commitment to the Nation’s Children and to their overall academic journey and success through the years. I understand, very well some of your challenges in and out of the classrooms because I was once a teacher also.”

He said while highlighting the fact that he knows the difficulties that teachers face as he has also worked as a teacher before. The Minister then added that, despite the challenges faced by the teachers, they continue to nurture, train, assist, and educate the children to be more productive citizens and adults.

In addition to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins, also extended his wishes on the special occasion of World Teachers Day. He called teachers the Unsung Heroes and stated that they deserve to be celebrated and appreciated daily.

More wishes came from Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley, and several other ministers.

Notably, this year the theme for the celebration of the annual event was led as “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.” The theme was set to revolutionize the education system in Twin Island and create more successful opportunities in the field of education that will be fruitful to both teachers and students.