American carriers launch expanded flights to St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The flights of the United States announced their revised service to St Kitts and Nevis, beginning November 2, 2025. The flights including American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta and United Airlines will be operated in the summer season 2026 and will provide service through March 8, 2026.

American Airlines

American Airlines will operate service from Miami, Charlotte and New York to St Kitts and Nevis. For Miami flights, aircraft AA 318/3084 will be used for daily services until December 2026 with a departure time 10:14 am from Miami and 3:29 pm from St Kitts and arrival time 2:20 pm at St Kitts and 5:54 pm at Miami.

AA 3132 will be used to operate the service of two flights to St Kitts and Nevis every Saturday on 8 and November 15, 2025. The service will further be expanded and operated from December 6, 2025 to 7 February 2026 and then from April 11, 2026 to August 29, 2026.

For Double Daily flights from Miami, American Airlines will use AA 2440 aircraft to operate service from December 18, 2025 and January 5, 2025 and after that it will be operated from February 12, 2025 to April 6, 2026.

For Charlotte flight, AA 1313 aircraft will be used to operate weekly service every Saturday from November 8, 2025 to August 29, 2026. The flight from New York will be operated by AA 952 for the service to St Kitts every Saturday in a week from November 22, 2025 to August 29, 2025.

JetBlue

JetBlue will provide service to St Kitts and Nevis from American Airlines through B6296 and B6297 through different frequencies and time. Around 6 services will be operated by JetBlue on different times every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The first flight will operate service three times in a week every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from October 26 to December 16, 2025 with B6296 aircraft from New York to St Kitts.

On the other hand, the return flight will be operated by B6297 aircraft from St Kitts to New York with an arrival time at 1:56 pm at St Kitts.

A 3x weekly flight will be operated on the route December 18, 2025 to January 4, 2026 on a different time with an arrival time of 1:44 pm at St Kitts. Third service of JetBlue will be operated from January 6 to February 10, 2026 for three times in a week with an arrival time of 2:31 pm at St Kitts from New York.

Fourth service will be operated from February 12, 2025 to March 26, 2026 with an arrival time of 2:16 pm at St Kitts. Fifth service will provide service March 29, 2025 to April 228, 2026 with an arrival time of 1:36 pm at St Kitts. Sixth service will be operated from April 30 to July 2026 with an arrival time of 2:43 pm at St Kitts.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines will provide service to St Kitts from Atlanta and New York every Saturday through different aircraft. The service from Atlanta to St Kitts will be operated by DL1986, while a return flight from St Kitts to Atlanta will be operated by DL1753 from December 20, 2025 to August 29, 2026.

On the other hand, the service from New York to St Kitts will be operated by DL1880 and the return flight from St Kitts to New York will be operated by DL 1897 every Saturday from December 20, 2025 to May 2, 2026.

United Airlines

United Airlines will provide service from Newark to St Kitts every Saturday from November 1, 2025 to April 2026 with the use of UA1142 aircraft. On the other hand, the service will also be operated from May 2, 2025 to August 15, 2026.