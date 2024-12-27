IICA extends support to Grenada poultry farmers to boost Beryl-hit agriculture sector

The Costa Rica-based organization identified the beneficiaries in collaboration with the Caribbean island-state’s agriculture ministry.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) last week provided aid to 14 poultry farmers in Grenada, including six from Carriacou, to help the agriculture sector which was adversely affected by Hurricane Beryl in June-July 2024.

The Costa Rica-based organization identified the beneficiaries in collaboration with the Caribbean island-state’s agriculture ministry.

IICA’s website identifies itself as a specialized agency for agriculture of the Inter-American System that backs 34 member-states to accomplish the mission of agricultural development and rural well-being.

As part of the initiative, seven farmers -- four from Grenada and the rest from Carriacou -- were handed over 700 broiler chicks and 196 bags of chicken feed at the ministry’s Christmas Farmers Market held at the Ministerial Complex Car Park in St George’s between 9.30 am and 2 pm on December 19.

The remaining seven will get 700-layer chicks and 476 bags in the weeks ahead, a press release from Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture and lands, forestry, and marine resources said on December 23.

Officials speak at farmers’ benefit ceremony

On the occasion, Acting Permanent Secretary David Hopkin thanked IICA for its support of the poultry farmers and agriculture sector on behalf of the ministry.

He said, “IICA has been a strong collaborator and partner over the years. I look forward to building on the strong partnership that has been formed with IICA over many years.”

Gregory Delsol, who represented IICA’s Eastern Caribbean States Delegation at the event, highlighted the broader purpose that the initiative pursues.

“This small intervention is part of IICA's wider support towards the rehabilitation of the agricultural sectors in countries affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl and reflects IICA's commitment to its technical cooperation agenda,” Delsol, IICA’s Technical Specialist in Grenada, said.

He added that the IICA is happy to stand behind the poultry farmers whose businesses were hampered by the hurricane. Delsol said the IICA remains committed to promoting growth and development in the agricultural sector and bettering the stakeholders’ livelihoods.

The beneficiaries also thanked IICA for the inputs and promised to give the livestock the best possible care.

Besides the inputs, the agriculture ministry is also providing training sessions on how to run poultry management well. The programme seeks to enhance the farmers’ skills and knowledge to ensure that they not only run their businesses successfully but also do it on a sustainable basis.

IICA’s collaboration with the Grenadian agriculture ministry emphasizes on a shared vision to rebuilding the agricultural sector, improving resilience, and supporting the farmers of the island-nation.

Grenada is known for its huge consumption of poultry products. It imports poultry meat worth around US$10 million to meet 95 per cent of the market demand. In addition to the shortage in production of meat locally, Grenada has witnessed a sizeable scarcity of eggs due to Beryl’s impact which caused a alarming loss of layers throughout the country with Carriacou particularly taking a hit.