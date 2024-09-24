Thea Lafond coming to Houston for DHA Annual Gala

This event is scheduled at the Arab American Cultural Centre located at 10555 Stancliff Road Houston, TX 77099, USA.

Dominica: Thea Lafond is coming to the Dominica Houston Association’s annual gala as a special guest on 19th October. The Olympic gold medallist will be entering the Gala to give her international fans a special retreat of her presence.

This event is scheduled at the Arab American Cultural Centre, located at 10555 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX 77099, USA. The event is celebrated annually in Houston to celebrate the Dominican culture.

The night at the Arab American Cultural Centre will be worth remembering as the theme set for this year ‘Nou Se Culture; and will take place from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

The tickets for this event have been officially launched and one can grab theirs through contacting them online at Dominica Houston Association’s official site. The ticket price for a single person remains $80 excluding taxes.

Thea Lafond Guest of Honour at Arab American Cultural Centre The DHA ensured the presence of the Olympic Gold Medallist while sharing a beautiful invitation card over their official social media.

The authorities in light of the arrival of Thea Lafond wrote, "If you didn’t already have a reason to attend, now you do," they said while announcing the thrilling arrival of the Dominican athlete.

Notably, the DHA is a non-profit organization running successfully since 1996 with an aim to foster stronger ties between Dominicans and Americans.

The DHA is an initiative by Dominicans residing in Houston to remember their cultural roots through cultural performances, and celebrating their rich cultural heritage to showcase that to their fellow Americans.

The hype for Thea Lafond is all high across the communities not just in Dominica, but across the world. Following her successful win at the Paris Olympics, she has been applauded for her steadfast dedication and determination for her sport.

She is making headlines as she secured the very first gold for her country from the Paris Olympics and has been honoured with several rewards and honours for her amazing victory.