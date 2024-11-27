Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground hosts test series between West Indies and Bangladesh

The cricket ground is considered as the prominent venue in the Caribbean region for the hosting of grand cricket events including World Cups.

27th of November 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground is the designated venue for the staging of the ongoing test series between West Indies and Bangladesh. A stadium built in 2007 has hosted multiple international events over the years with a significant transformation to its pitch, lighting and infrastructure. 

The cricket ground is considered as the prominent venue in the Caribbean region for the hosting of grand cricket events including World Cups. More recently, the venue hosted several matches of the ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024 where the cricket teams from across the globe such as India, Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa. 

With a seating capacity of 10,000 guests, the stadium is also one of the largest grounds in Antigua and Barbuda where the teams from across the region also gather to host different training sessions. 

West Indies defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the test series on Tuesday and secured the lead in the cricket tour. 

Transformation of Cricket Ground

Before the staging of the ICC T20 World Cup, the government of Antigua and Barbuda has invested in the ground for enhancing its capability for the tourists. New fencing for the stadium has been installed, and the locker rooms have been refurbished in the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. 

The public bathrooms have also been upgraded, and a new media room has been added to accommodate the crowd from the media industry at the stadium. The parking lot has also undergone significant renovations to enhance access to the audience. 

Two different venues have also been added to the ground for the staging of the international events, aiming to reduce the chances of cancellation. Two display screens have also been replaced with new screens that are now fully operational. 

New monitors have been installed into the ground by the electronic consultant Trevor “Guzzom” Watkins and his team. 

Now, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground is considered as the prominent venue for staging of the events such as Caribbean Premier League and the international cricket tours. 

