National Abattoir of Dominica nearing completion, aims to reduce meat imports by 30%

A 5.7 million dollar will also be helpful in enhancing entrepreneurship and improving food safety across the island with enhanced standards.

Roseau, Dominica: The National Abattoir is all set to be completed in Dominica as the testing of a processing line is expected next week. The facility will improve the access of the farmers to the wider market as it will reduce the importation of meat by 30% by the year 2030.

The government is completing the construction of the facility which is considered a chance to enhance the capacity for livestock farmers. With the completion of the facility, Dominica is expected to have a modern regulating processing facility for pork and poultry for the first time. A 5.7 million dollar will also be helpful in enhancing entrepreneurship and improving food safety across the island with enhanced standards.

A resilience livestock has also been constructed by the government of Dominica to ensure a reliable supply to the abattoir. Through this investment, the facility will have access to over 200 pork and poultry farms.

Minister of Agriculture Roland Royer called it an unprecedented investment and added that the government of Dominica is working to build climate resilience agriculture infrastructure. He said that the facility and other investments in the sector will increase productivity and exports, stabilize farmers income and supply to market.

Dominica also provided sufficient support to Agro processors in the form of grants, equipment for food safety and compliance, tools into product quality and competitiveness. The investment has further strengthened the facilities and provided duties for several farmers across the island.

Meanwhile, the government of Dominica is also investing for the construction of five new fish landing sites in mega communities across the island. A total of 11 sites have already been constructed in different areas, aiming to ensure safety, storage and access to fisheries.

Out of 54 fishing boats, 21 have already been distributed to fishers across the island, strengthening the capacity and improving livelihoods in coastal communities of Dominica.