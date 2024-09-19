PM Terrance Drew visits construction site for New Housing Project

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis expressed his pride while noting that this new project will help in the sustainable development of the island nation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited St Peter’s on September 18, where he watched out for land clearing for the new housing construction project. This project has been led by the National Housing Cooperation (NHC) and the East Coast Housing Development.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis expressed his pride while noting that this new project will help in the sustainable development of the island nation. He also highlighted that this project will provide affordable housing to residents, which in turn will aid a low financial burden on them.

These homes are designed to meet the climate resiliency initiatives led by the federation and these will help the island to stand stronger during disasters.

According to the sources, two climate smart homes were also delivered to two of the deserving families on the island. These include one from Conaree and one from Taylor’s Village.

Notably, the first climate smart hospital will be provided to David Morton, who is a security guard at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. PM Drew in regard to this stated that the delivering of the house to David Morton is a crucial step as it will help the economically weaker section of the nation to stand better.

“Persons like David should have a home, it really feels good that NHC and this program will help him in this achievement and hence I congratulate him,” Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated.

PM Terrance Drew also extended a warm thanks to the Minister of Housing, Geoffrey Hanley for his efforts for the development of the island nation.

This is to be noted that Prime Minister Terrance Drew, following his visit to housing construction site, also went to receive an update on the construction of the new climate smart JNF General Hospital, St Kitts and Nevis.

He was accompanied by Special advisor to the government, Leon Natta-Nelson who briefed him of the construction. This construction site is currently being assessed for soil testing, after which the construction will start.

This project plays a crucial role in the development of St Kitts and Nevis’ Healthcare facility. This is because the hospital will be the first of its kind in the island nation, as it will serve the citizens even during tough times of disaster.