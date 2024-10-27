Jamaican TikToker in trouble after filming during curfew amid rising crime

The video clip on social media shows police officials who came over to address the locals in the community to cooperate and move inside in light of the curfew.

Jamaica: A TikToker with username @1citybadness got into trouble in Jamaica after he was caught shooting a video while police officials were urging citizens to evacuate due to curfew. The video clip is said to have been shot a few days back as several communities in Jamaica were under curfew due to crime and violence.

The video clip on social media shows police officials who came over to address the locals in the community to cooperate and move inside in light of the curfew. While they were addressing the residents, the TikToker took out his mobile phone and said, “We outside nu bwoy mi dawg.”

The TikToker made this statement smiling at the camera and as soon as the police officials noted the action they came and called to arrest him. As soon as he was handled by the police officials, the locals came to his rescue and the situation turned into chaos.

Tension burst out as everyone was shouting over the police for their action, while the TikToker managed to get out of the control of the police.

Notably, many communities in Jamaica are currently under curfew due to rising crime and violence across the nation. Recently, the Manchester communities suffered the most impact of the curfew after 30-year-old Rushaine Wiltshire was shot dead and his girlfriend was injured during an attempted robbery at her bar on Thursday.

Many other criminal hotspots across the nation including Greenvale and the areas in the “L Belt” were announced to stay in a nightly curfew which will start from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am till Monday.

The authorities stated these efforts to be crucial in order to create peace control the rage of citizens after the incident and prevent similar activities in the future.

Notably, Jamaica this year has experienced a substantial surge in criminal activities which has created concerns among the citizens for their safety. The rising crime among the Jamaican communities remains a concern for the authorities as well.

The citizens are lashing out for this incident towards the TikToker calling out his act as ‘Foolish’, while many are making jokes of him sarcastically.

A user named Archie Brown on social media said, “What a foolish act. he is literally a 'Foolish' person”

Another user sarcastically wrote, “Man says we outside, now he has to do a video inside the jail.”

Disclaimer: The update on the Jamaican TikToker in trouble after filming during curfew amid rising crimeis purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.