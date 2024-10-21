Ryde Excursions and Tours launches ‘Tuk Tuk’ service in Grenada

Tuk Tuk is a three-wheeler taxi service that is unique in its design and structure compared to regular taxis.

Grenada: Entrepreneur and media executive Junior George has announced the expansion of his tourism business, Ryde Excursions and Tours in Grenada. The business owner has announced the launch of Tuk Tuk Tours with an aim to provide an authentic travel experience to tourists.

Tuk Tuk is a three-wheeler taxi service that is unique in its design and structure compared to regular taxis. These vehicles are designed to provide tourists with an intimate experience of exploring Grenada.

The service of this weekly excursion will start from 10th November 2024 across Grenada. The tour will be 3 hours long and will be instrumental in diverting tourists to know the history of Grenada. The open-air Tuk Tuk will take the tourists through some of the most important landmarks of the island’s political, cultural, and social identity.

Along the way, the tourists will enhance their knowledge about pivotal historical figures like Maurice Bishop, Sir Eric Gairy, T.A. Marryshow, and Sir Paul Scoon, who all played a crucial role in Grenada’s journey to independence, revolution, and nationhood.

The bookings for the same have been started by the authorities and one can book their spot by contacting the authorities at the official website of Ryde Excursions and Tours, Grenada.

The introduction of Tuk Tuk will offer couples and groups of tourists an exclusive opportunity to experience the island in a more intimate yet exciting setting. These excursions along with guides, will provide a view of Grenada’s stunning and diverse terrain.

RYDE EXCURSION AND TOUR GRENADA

The new project is an addition to the existing success of Ryde, which launched in Grenada in January 2024. The business was launched with a fleet of e-bikes that have since attracted 3000 riders, both locally and internationally.

The Ryde Excursions and Tours, Grenada with their unique approaches are one of the premier providers of eco-friendly transportation and island tours. The tour company has partnerships with key hotels, cruise lines, and local businesses further intensifying their hold over tourism.

These alliances have also positioned them as a go-to choice for tourists seeking an authentic and sustainable way to discover Grenada. The company also offers e-bike rentals and guided tours that are highly applauded among tourists and locals.

As the cruise season in the wider Caribbean has started this year, it is expected to bring a huge number of tourists to Grenada. In light of this excitement is already building among tourists to enjoy this new adventure.

The inclusion of better and enhanced travel options along with the added benefits of traveling along with guides could be fruitful to the authorities.

Disclaimer: The update on the Ryde Excursions and Tours launches ‘Tuk Tuk’ service in Grenada is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.