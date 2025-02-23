PM Roosevelt Skerrit’s visit at the 48th CARICOM Meeting: A closer look

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit attended the 48th CARICOM Meeting of the heads of the governments in Barbados and participated in a series of events on February 19, 2025. He said that the meeting will foster regional collaboration to address several pressing issues such as climate change, crime and food security.

He said that the meeting is being held with an aim to promote inclusive growth and the sustainable development. PM Skerrit also shed light on the resilient approach of Dominica, focusing on the theme- “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

The two-day summit focused on several matters of concerns of the small island developing states and PM Skerrit added that they will discover effective ways of enhancing their actions against climate change and resilience. He added that there is a need to enhance the financial sustainability of the region by mitigating issues such as climate change, food and nutrition security.

He added that the ongoing challenges in the small island states, regional security, digital resilience and inclusive growth have been discussed through the series of meetings and interactions between the governments of CARICOM countries. The two-day summit also focused on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), aiming to enhance the progressive growth of the countries in the Caribbean.

PM Skerrit added that CARICOM is the collective voice, shield, and the bridge to a stronger future and said that there are challenges, but there are also undeniable successes. He said, “The real issue is not what we decide, but how we implement.”

He noted that the true regional progress demands that they as a Caribbean people are committed to strengthen CARICOM not just in words, but in action. He said, “The question is, are we ready to take that step towards implementation? I believe we can. I believe we must.”

PM Skerrit added that the collaboration will enhance their actions against climate change, crime and food security.