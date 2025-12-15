Dominica produces 15k pineapple and 10k taro plants at new Agriculture Science Complex

The Agriculture Science Complex is also optimizing protocols for sweet potato, ginger, white potato, cassava, banana, and potatoes, allowing Dominica to supply disease-free planting material and reduce import dependency.

Roseau: Dominica is currently producing 15,000 pineapple plants and 10,000 taro dasheen plants with the help of the newly commissioned Agriculture Science Complex. The facility is also optimizing protocols for production of sweet potato, ginger, white potato, cassava, banana and potatoes, allowing the government to supply disease free planting material, consistently reducing import dependency and expanding production.

Minister of Agriculture Roland Royer discussed the facility at the third annual National Agriculture Award Ceremony and added that Dominica has entered a modern era of plant biotechnology and mass propagation with the facility.

He outlined that the complex has enhanced the agriculture capacity of Dominica and its farmers by assisting them through the enhanced production of the crops and the plants. He said that the investment in new equipment has also improved the efficiency and productivity of the farmers.

Minister Royer also added that Dominica has introduced a new fleet of tractors for the farmers so that new machinery could help them in preparing land for the production. The equipment and the machines were funded by the People’s Republic of China.

The machines are also benefiting Dominica in the white potato program by reducing labour cost and enhancing the production.

Minister Royer further shed light on the Citrus Production and added that the farmers in Dominica now have greater access to the tools that increase productivity. He said that the government is actively making investment in citrus programs.

“We are aggressively rebuilding Dominica’s citrus industry to restore its farmer prominence and expand it beyond past levels. For this, 50,000 plants are currently being propagated and distribution of selective varieties have already begun supporting farmers with improved genetics and greater market potential.”

To ensure long-term resilience in the citrus sector, Dominica is now constructing a citrus certification facility at London which is now 80% completed. The facility will have the capacity to produce 50,000 clean plants, ensure disease free propagation and support sustainable production with export potential.