PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends wishes on Women’s Day

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit hailed the invaluable contributions of women across all sectors, emphasizing their resilience and dedication as a source of inspiration.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes on International Women’s Day to the women of Dominica and the world on Saturday (March 8, 2025). He hailed the contribution of the women across all sectors and said that their resilience and dedication have remained a source of inspiration for the world.

The leader said that this is the day to celebrate the strength, leadership, and achievements of the women of Dominica, appreciating their roles in different sectors. PM Skerrit added that the day was marked as International Women’s Day under the theme “Accelerate Action,” which is significant to celebrate the strength, leadership, and achievements of the women of Dominica.

PM Skerrit added that Dominica thrives because of the invaluable contributions of women across all sectors, and he extended gratitude to all women for their resilience and dedication. He said that the journey must continue, and they must press forward with urgency to create greater opportunities and remove barriers, ensuring that every woman and girl can fulfill her potential.

PM Skerrit also voiced support to empower women and young girls by working to enhance and shape the strong future of the women with strategic initiatives. He said that there is a need to enhance leadership qualities among the girls, aiming to elevate their capacities in different sectors of development.

“By nurturing and empowering our young girls today, we shape the strong, capable leaders of tomorrow,” said the prime minister.

He extended gratitude to all the incredible women of Dominica and said that their contributions have remained immeasurable, which inspired all the generations. PM Skerrit noted, “To all the incredible women of Dominica, thank you. Your impact is immeasurable, and your contributions inspire us all.”

Extending greetings and wishes to women from across the globe, Prime Minister Skerrit added that their wonderful presence and contribution has made the world beautiful. He said, “Wishing you a wonderful International Women’s Day and a joyful weekend ahead.”