"Who Wants My Plasma?", Millionaire Bryan Johnson’s bizarre offer sparks online debate

US tech millionaire and Anti-ageing enthusiast, Bryan Johnson is offering his plasma to those interested in staying young. Johnson, who himself has been using his son’s plasma for his age reversal endeavors for years now, stated that he has decided to put a hold over this, and go for a complete plasma exchange.

For his age reversal ventures, he has involved his 70-year-old father and 17-year-old son and they together work for the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange. This debatable procedure includes removing around one liter of blood from his son’s body.

After this the blood goes through a process called Apheresis in which the blood segregates into white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Johnson, who is 47 years old then injects the plasma into his veins.

Bryan Johnson to follow a new age reversal technique

However, he has now announced that he will no longer follow this practice, instead will go for a complete blood change to stay younger.

“I am no longer injecting my son’s blood. I have upgraded to something else, a total plasma change,” said Bryan Johnson.

While shedding more light on the process, he stated that firstly all the blood from his body will be taken out, then plasma from this blood will be separated. After this, the plasma will be replaced with 5% of albumin and IVIG.

After announcing that he is going under a complete plasma exchange, he threw an exclusive offer to his fans, holding a bag full of his plasma and stating, “Here is my bag full of plasma, who wants it?”

He further stated that he is happy to donate his plasma, citing that it has numerous health benefits. “Plasma has a whole range of health benefits. It's just logistically and regulatory challenging,” he said.

Netizens react on Bryan Johnson's statement

The post he shared on Twitter has garnered millions of views and thousands of likes. Social media users are also citing their opinions under his post.

A user named Melina Yassmine wrote, “It has to be so weird when your main interaction with your father is him using you as both a model and source for his own vitality.”

Another user named Ashley Abney stated, “It's the thing we fear that we will face. Experiencing the worst of it in our resistance to death. He'll create his own illness that will lead to an early end because his fear of death kept him from truly living. He doesn't realize he's already dead in the world. Like many men are today.”

“I mean. If he's keeping a record of all that he's doing, and is transparent with it, it could help research in the future for how he died in his 50s,” wrote Dan Smith.