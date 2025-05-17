Trinidad: Shocking daylight robbery reported outside Port of Spain Bank

The victim reported the incident to the police, who quickly responded and launched an investigation.

Trinidad: A robbery incident has been reported from Republic Bank’s Central City branch in Port of Spain. As per the reports, a man has been robbed after he left the bank and was heading towards the Chaguanas Centre City Mall where his car was parked.

While heading towards the parking lot the victim had an encounter with the robbers, during which the bag was snatched by them which had a sum of $50,000, as reported by him.

The victim reported the incident to the police authorities to which they responded promptly and the authorities are conducting their investigation on the robbery. According to the police the suspects are on the run.

The shocking incident has left bank visitors and locals in dismay. It comes amid rising cases of robberies, carjacking, and other crimes in Trinidad and Tobago.

The netizens have taken over to Facebook to express their concern regarding the increasing crime reports in the country through their comments.

A user named Shaun Deonarine commented, “Is how these things clearly happening due to lacks in banking privacy and security and the banks just end doing shit, saying shit and even boldface enough to come every quarter to say how many millions they made..”

Another user named David Singh commented, “I keep hearing about incidences like these. Why are the authorities not investigating the bank tellers who have dealt with the customers and are possibly informing the bandits when the customers have withdrawn large sums of money?? Why aren’t the police seizing the cell phones of the Tellers?”

The most recent incident was about car-jacking of a 57-year-old woman, the people are mentioning that these incidents are increasing because of the lack of Banking privacy and security.

The statistics of crimes in Trinidad and Tobago were 2,399 reported cases of robbery as per the record in 2024. Overall the country faces serious crime issues, with a high crime index of 70.8, making a high risk of crime.