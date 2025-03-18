Jolie Williams Murder: Survivor reveals chilling details about attacker

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-18 12:59:51

Crime in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: The survivor of the brutal stabbing attack which claimed life of a 20-year-old, Jolie Williams in Reduit, Gros Islet has spoken up making big announcements. While making the big announcement, the survivor, whose identity is kept hidden stated that the criminal was “obsessed, really obsessed with her.”  

The survivor who was also stabbed, and currently recovering from the wounds, highlighted all the difficulties she is facing now while trying to revert to everyday life. She also highlighted the difficulties, she is facing mentioning that she is unable to swallow, and not even able to sleep on her belly.  

Swallowing is an issue as well and I sleep on my belly but it is hard to sleep due to my neck and my arm. I got injuries to my ear, my chin, my head, my neck and my arm,” she stated.  

The incident notably took place on 21st February 2025. According to the officials at Gros Islet, two women were stabbed, who were find lying on the roads in Reduit. Both of them were severely injured, however one of them was responsive, who survived, however the other was critical and unresponsive.  

The women were transferred to the Owen King European Hospital, however Jolie Williams the unresponsive women, died there. After a thorough investigation, the police officials arrested a 39-year-old resident of La Clery, Castries named Lance Brown.  

Notably, Lance Brown the criminal also tried to murder the survivor later on 28th February but was unsuccessful in his plan. Reports said that Lance Brown also applied for bail, but was remanded into custody.  

While the survivor is currently recovering, Lance Brown is detained and is set to be convicted and hear his sentence from the court. While Brown has been interrogated by the officials, he hasn’t spoken about why he tried to kill both the women. He didn’t even shed light on if someone else is involved too, but the authorities are trying their best to pull out as much details as possible.  

