Dominica: Local fashion, art and poetry lights up stage of Ti Vilaj Kweyol

Roseau, Dominica: Local Fashion, Art and Poetry were featured on the third day of Ti Vilaj Kweyol at the Botanic Gardens from 12 PM to 8 PM. Patrons and citizens of Dominica gathered for the 46th Independence celebration and explored the incredible fashion, unique artworks and poetry.

The local crafters participated in the event and showcased their artistic skills in the presence of the visitors who travelled to Dominica from various countries. Under the theme- “Lan Mode, Awt Poezi- Fashion, Art and Poetry,” the event shed light on the talents and skills of the local people who displayed their products.

Visitors and the local people interacted with each other and danced on the beats of the Creole music of Dominica. The local food was also displayed in different stalls for the arrivals, enhancing their experience of the Caribbean cuisine. With the entry of EC$10, all ages 12 and above were given an entry, while the students in uniform and children under 12 were given free entry.

The excitement was built around the authentic drink of Dominica named Dominican Pina Colada, which was served throughout the day at every stall. On the other hand, the local food of the country was promoted by Vyann Pafimen, which has been served at the stalls and among the visitors.

The ramp walks of the models of Dominica who showcased their fashion skills have also entertained the audience. Artisans have designed their clothes and wore them in the show, highlighting the significance of the colours of the Nature Isle of the Caribbean.

Some created their dresses with the use of the colours of the national flag, some designed their clothes with creole culture and others displayed their uniqueness with the mixture of traditional and modern attire.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol opened on October 21, 2024, with the ceremony where Minister of Housing- Melissa Skerrit shared benefits for the Kalinago community. She said that the festival is the platform for the local entrepreneurs, local crafts and other artistic people.

The annual event is considered as a unique opportunity for both locals and the tourists with a chance to explore the magnificent beauty of Dominica. The authentic display of arts, culture crafts, business of all kinds, agro-processing and manufacturing is the main theme of the festival.

Benefits for Small Businesses

According to the government, a total of 83 street vendors have been registered to set up their stalls in the festivals, out of which 28 were for food and beverages. The remaining ones for several other craft items, food processing items, agro-processed products, health and wellness products and other beauty products.

Earlier, Melissa Skerrit announced the Nursing Nook for Ti Vilaj Kweyol- a new initiative to support the healthcare workers and the well-being of the citizens. She said that the station will be accessible to all especially those who are from rural areas and unable to get prorper treatment due to lack of facilities.

The nursing nook will be family-friendly, safe space and is designed for parents with infants and toddlers. It also offers a private area for diaper changes, feeding and other pampering things for the little ones.

In addition to that, the kid zone has also been created for children to enhance their experience about the independence of Dominica. The zone will feature sensory toys, a pumping station, changing facilities, rocking chairs and comfortable seating.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol is a four day of extravaganza which will run through October 24, 2024, and the last day will be the conclusion for the local and small business holders. The festival is a unique initiative for Kalinago community as well as the small businesses to explore new market opportunities to display their products and culture.





