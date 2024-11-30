Condor Airlines A330NEO with Green Livery lands at VC Bird for third visit

The landing marked the third visit of Condor Airlines in Antigua and Barbuda as it provided direct service from Frankfurt International Airport, Germany.

Antigua and Barbuda: Condor Airlines A330NEO with Green Island Livery landed at VC Bird International Airport on Friday. The arrival of the aircraft was somewhat disturbed by rainy conditions; however, the last bit of sunlight offered a smooth landing on the runway.

The landing marked the third visit of Condor Airlines in Antigua and Barbuda as it provided direct service from Frankfurt International Airport, Germany.

Condor Airlines has returned to Antigua and Barbuda with a weekly service from Germany after a hiatus of several years. The service was restarted on November 5, 2024, and is scheduled to run through May 6, 2025, for weekly flights.

For inaugural services, a brand-new A330-900 aircraft has been used by Condor Airlines which has a seating capacity of over 310 passengers. It consists of 30 business class seats and 64 premium economy seats, aiming to target major passengers from Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier, the airline landed in Antigua and Barbuda with Airbus A330NEO on November 13, 2024. The VC Bird International Airport welcomed the airline which was promoting their “Blue Sea Livery” from Frankfurt, Germany.

The service will be operated on Tuesday and the resumption of the service will connect the two nations, aiming to strengthen their partnership. The relationship with the airline was established in early 70s when the country first opened its door as the tourism destination. Now, the revival has halted the long-haul flights between Germany and Antigua and Barbuda.

Airbus A330900 Neo

Condor Airline’s Airbus A330900 Neo is designed to cater to the needs of every class of passengers with 310 seats. It is considered perfect for business class facility and offers wonderful experience to the tourists who are looking to visit Antigua and Barbuda. It consists of total 270 rotations that provide service from Dominican Republic and enhance the tourism offerings of the country.

Condor Services’ benefits to Antigua and Barbuda

The service provided by the Condor Airline is expected to boost the growth in airlift sector as it will connect Antigua and Barbuda with the German market. With this, the tourism appeal of the destination will be enhanced as it could also build cordial relations between the two countries.

According to CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C James, the German Market is the country’s second most significant market in the Europ. He said that the revival of the airline service to the country will contribute to serve as the gateway to offer direct access between central Europe and Antigua and Barbuda.

Tourism Growth of Antigua and Barbuda

With a growth in airlift sector, the tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda noted that the island nation has recorded a growth of 16.7% in the arrivals of passengers till October 2024.

The latest data outlined that from January to August 2024, the island nation welcomed around 229,275 visitors compared to 196,393 in 2023. It was also outlined that the Italian visitors showcased much interest in Antigua and Barbuda and visited the country with a growth of 18.48% compared to 2023.