CARIFTA Games 2025 Off to a Spectacular Start: Highlights from the Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony welcomed junior athletes from 28 Caribbean nations with vibrant calypso-themed decor and performances by police, fire officials and bands.

Trinidad and Tobago: The CARIFTA games 2025 officially kicked off in Trinidad and Tobago on 18th April 2025, with a colourful and vibrant opening ceremony which took place at the Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. It is for the first time in last two decades that Trinidad and Tobago is hosting the games.

The opening ceremony began at around 3:00 pm, welcoming junior athletes from across 28 Caribbean nations. The event featured performances from police officials, members of fire department, and bands. The stadium was designed with calypso-inspired vibrant decorations to create a cultural vibe at the event.

The 52nd edition of the event was described as the ‘most important junior competition in the world’ by the president of the World Athletics association, Sebastian Coe at the opening ceremony. Following his address the opening ceremony held a sequence of special performances dedicated to shed light on the history of CARIFTA and its importance in providing Caribbean athletes a platform for their training to compete in global platforms.

The opening ceremony also featured a full parade of athletes, who entered the stadium representing their countries with regional flags. The parade also featured a vibrant display of the Caribbean culture, with traditional dances and costumed models.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young, was also present at the opening ceremony, where he presented a special address as he announced the games open.

While addressing the attendees he claimed that Trinidad and Tobago stands ready to continue in our commitment in all of our athletes as the come up through the ranks, throughout the whole CARICOM region.

He continued adding that sports play a crucial role in everyone’s life as he cited himself as an example and acknowledged the value of sports in everyone’s life.

“And to see our young people who are learning the lessons of discipline, the lessons of hard work, the lessons of success, the lessons sometimes of disappointment… but most importantly sportsmanship is indeed a thrill and a pleasure,” he stated.

He then went ahead calling parents and coaches for the crucial role they play in shaping their children future. He called the athletes to compete hard, build friendships to last lifetime as he cited that they believe in them and coming forward for their successful future.

Notably, the scheduled events of the CARIFTA will commence from today at the Hasley Crawford Stadium and will continue till 21st of April.