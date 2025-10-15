Dominica to experience inclement weather in the coming days

Moisture and instability from a trough will affect Dominica, bringing showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Roseau, Dominica: Moisture and instability due to inclement weather conditions from a trough will affect Dominica. The Met Department noted that some showers will affect the weather in the country, making people open their umbrellas.

In the morning on Thursday, a few showers are predicted by the Dominica Met Department. The citizens have been asked to remain cautious about the weather patterns and Tropical Storm Lorenzo on the verge to affect the country.

In the late morning and during afternoon, the showers will increase with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. It is mainly over the north and east and some downpours could be moderate to heavy.

On Thursday, the moisture levels will remain high and people in areas prone to flooding, landslides or falling rocks should remain alert. The citizens must exercise caution and the seas will rise slightly to moderate, with waves about 3 feet on the west coast and 5 feet on the east coast.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is moving northward and is not expected to threaten the Lesser Antilles. A weak trough is expected to bring periods of cloudiness and scattered showers over the next 24 hours. Most of the heavier showers, however, will remain across the islands south of Dominica.

Slight to moderate seas with waves near 3ft (west coast) and up to 5ft (east coast) are also expected to affect the country. Small craft operators and sea bathers should remain cautious. Tropical Storm Lorenzo continues moving NW in the central Atlantic and poses no threat to the Lesser Antilles at this time.

Saharan dust remains lightly in the air, those with respiratory concerns should take necessary precautions. Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed this morning in the central Tropical Atlantic near 14.2°N, 40.0°W, with maximum winds near 45 mph.

Lorenzo is moving northwest at about 17 mph, and a turn toward the north is expected over the next day or two.