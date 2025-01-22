LIAT 2020 offers 25% off on all flights under network side sale

The travellers are allowed to book their flights between the period from January 21 to February 4, 2025.

Caribbean: LIAT 2020 announced 25% discount on all flights to the regional and international destinations under the “Network wide sale”. The travellers who are seeking one way or round trip to different countries under LIAT service will get the discount on their flight prices by using the promo code NTWKS.

Under the theme- “Fly More, Save More,” the discount is aimed to enhancing travel outcome and provide new options to explore LIAT 2020 and its service. The travellers are allowed to book their flights between the period from January 21 to February 4, 2025. With booking of the flights, the passengers will get their trip to their destination from January 23 to March 31, 2025.

LIAT 2020 after resumption of the commercial operations in August 2024, offers direct, non-stop and indirect services to several Caribbean destinations such as Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent, Saint Lucia and St Maarten. Additional flights were also added by the airline to these destinations during their festive occasion with significant discount.

Earlier, 25% discount was announced by LIAT 2020 for the “One Nation Concert” of Antigua and Barbuda for the period from January 11 to 12, 2025. In December 2024, LIAT 2020 took its inaugural flight to Jamaica, aiming to enhance its footprints in the Caribbean region.

The airline also outlined the travel tips for the travellers while travelling through LIAT 2020 and noted that this is the time to avail themselves of the opportunity and enhance their travel experience.

The travellers are required to bring a pen to fill out immigration forms and they will also have to dress lightly to make security screening easier and faster. Travellers should also have a backup phone charger or portable power bank. They need to use a packing cube to keep their suitcase organized and wear comfortable shoes for their travelling through LIAT 2020.