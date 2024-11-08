Nevis: Drilling at second well completed at Maddens site

The well has been dugged to a depth of 500 to 600 feet and the water has been struck at the site at a depth of 375 depth.

Nevis: A multi-million dollar new well has been successfully opened at Maddens after the completion of the drilling on Thursday. The well is expected to provide direct water access to the people of the community under the Nevis Island Administration water exploration project.

The well has been dugged to a depth of 500 to 600 feet and the water has been struck at the site at a depth of 375 depth. Premier Mark Brantley shared glimpses and said that the initiative is part of their investment in resolving the water issue across the community.

Notably, the first site for the well was dugged in October 2024 at Maddens Estate which was at a depth of around 700 feet. The site is considered prominent due to its access to several other significant locations as it is located near a water tank. The dugging of the well has also reduced the additional process while expediting the integration process.

Earlier in October 2024, the Nevis Island Administration performed the necessary pump testing and adjusted the flow rate. They also conducted the water chemistry analysis to ensure the flow of clean and clear water for the people of the community.

According to the reports, the water which will be harvested by the new source will further integrate into the water system of Nevis. The water will be tested in Miami so that the quality of the water could meet the standards of the World Health Organization.

Water and Oil Wells Service Company Limited also hosted the drilling exercise on October 10, 2024, making it to an optimal depth of just over 700 feet. The drilling of the first site commenced in early August and started its operation in October.

Premier Mark Brantley expressed delight and lauded Spencer Brand for working on the project.

He noted, "As a government we have made investments and continue to make investments which support the long term sustainability of Nevis. My brother Spencer Brand take a bow. You are blazing a path for every man woman and child in Nevis to benefit from."

He noted that the Nevis has been working and the decision should be taken for the benefit of its citizens.

