LIAT 2020 adds three flights between Antigua and Barbuda

LIAT 2020 has added three new flights between Antigua and Barbuda, with the schedule for departures and arrivals now announced, enhancing connectivity between the two islands.

Barbuda: LIAT 2020 is adding three flights per week to Barbuda with the operation of the service in the morning and afternoon from Antigua. Starting April 7, 2025, the service will be provided every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing seamless connections between the sister islands.

The schedule for the flights has also been announced with departure and arrival of the flights between the two islands. The flights will be available at US$80 for one-way travel which will be inclusive of all taxes.

Morning flight from Antigua to Barbuda

The morning flight from Antigua to Barbuda will depart at 7:00 am and then arrive in the country at 7:25 am. The return flight from Barbuda to Antigua will depart at 7:45 am and the service will arrive at Antigua at 8:10 am.

Afternoon flight from Antigua to Barbuda

In the afternoon flight, the service from Antigua to Barbuda will be provided by LIAT 2020 with a departure time of 16: 35 pm. On the other hand, the arrival of the service from Antigua to Barbuda will be operated at 17:00 pm. The return flight on the route will be operated from Barbuda to Antigua at the departure time of 17:20 pm and the arrival time of 17:45 pm.

Earlier, the LIAT 2020 announced the flash sale and provided deals on the service between Antigua and Barbuda to enhance their connections and seamless travel options.

About LIAT 2020

LIAT 2020 started its operations in August last year after the closure of LIAT 1974 by collaboration with the Nigerian based company- Air Peace. The flight has come up with positive results in that they have announced several services to operate on different locations and destinations.

Earlier, the government of Antigua and Barbuda announced that they are looking for the expansion of their service into different destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European region.

As per the airline, LIAT asked the travellers to come and fly three times a week to enjoy seamless connections across the Caribbean.