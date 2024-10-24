Distressing incident leaves 5-year-old with permanent loss of fingers in Trinidad and Tobago

The mother of the victim stated that she received a call last Monday from one of his school teachers, urging her to visit the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Trinidad and Tobago: A distressing incident occurred involving a student of Good Shepherd Anglican Primary School, which left him with a permanent loss of his fingers. The 5-year-old student crushed his hand in the gate while playing with his friends, which caused severe injuries.

The mother of the victim stated that she received a call last Monday from one of his school teachers, urging her to visit the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. In light of the urgency, she immediately guessed the possibility of injuries. However, she stated that she was unaware that what she would encounter on arrival would leave her stunned.

Carla Ann Hospedales-McLean, the mother of the child stated that when she arrived at the hospital, she saw her son’s finger being treated by the doctor, and said 'I almost passed away watching my son’s fingers have lost.' The child lost his middle and ring fingers permanently as they were crushed under the gate.

The mother shared a detailed overview of the incident, highlighting how and what happened during the accident.

Hospedales-McLean stated that the 5-year-old was playing a game of tags with his classmate when the incident occurred. She claimed that his son’s classmate, who was almost his son’s age pushed his kid violently and there was a gate nearby that didn’t have a physical mechanism to keep it secure and ultimately crushed his fingers.

However, this remains suspicious as she only listened to one side of the story, that of her son and she was skeptical about the event and guessed the possibility of how the accident may have occurred.

Moreover, the story from the school’s principal narrates a different story highlighting that 5-year-old was not pushed intentionally and the same information was also received by the Ministry of Education.

The father of the victim kid also approached the school directly on Wednesday and Thursday, but the response he received from the authorities was not favourable. The parents in response to the incident have expressed their rage stating that they will not send their kid back to the school again.

Notably, the Ministry of Education will take necessary precautionary measures and assess the school for all the infrastructure damages. Doctor Nian Gatsby Dali, in one of his responses, stated that the door was not defective however this remains a question until a complete verification is made.

However, as the incident is being assessed, the mother stated that her son continuously asks her for his blood at the school gate, expressing his anxiousness over the incident. The mother also said that she would take legal action against them and would explore every way for justice.

Disclaimer: The update on the Trinidad and Tobago: Distressing incident leaves 5-year-old with permanent loss of fingers is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.