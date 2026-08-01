Jamaica's Antonio Watson Disqualified from Commonwealth Games 400m Semi-final

Watson was disqualified for a lane infringement during the men's 400m semi-final, leaving Zandrion Barnes as Jamaica's only representative in the final at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow: Jamaica’s national champion Antonio Watson has been disqualified from the men’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games following a lane violation during the semifinals.

The unexpected ruling removes Jamaica’s primary medal contender from the upcoming final, leaving teammate Zandrion Barnes as the country’s sole representative in the gold medal showdown.

Watson entered the competition in high spirits as Jamaica’s top ranked quarter miller for 2026, boasting a formidable season best time of 44.70 seconds. Fans and analysts expected the talented sprinter to fight for a spot on the top step of the podium.

However, track officials flagged Watson for stepping on or over his inner lane line during his semifinal heat. Track rules strictly prohibited stepping outside designated lanes to ensure fair play, and officials issued an immediate disqualification. The sudden decision shocked the Jamaican camp and instantly ended Watson’s pursuit of a Commonwealth Games medal.

The ruling is a tough pill to swallow, but rules are rules. We have to refocus our energy on supporting Zandrion in the final, said Jamaican Team Official.

Despite the disappointment surrounding Watson’s disqualification, Jamaican track fans still have reason to cheer. Zandrion Barnes produced a strong, composed drive down the home stretch, blocking 45.38 seconds to secure his spot in the final round.

Several key athletes made their mark during the semifinals, setting up a competitive lineup for the upcoming medal race. While Watson was ruled out due to his lane violation, Barnes safely advanced with his 45.38-second performance. He will go up against formidable international talent, including Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who qualified with a fast time of 45.06 seconds, and Nigeria’s Edidiong Udo, who booked his ticket to the final in 45.55 seconds.

With Watson sidelined, Barnes will shoulder the pressure for Jamaica. He faces a tough field, but his consistent execution gives Jamaica a fighting chance for a medal on the international stage.

While lane violations remain one of the most frustrating ways to be eliminated from a track championship, Watson’s focus will now shift toward future international events. For now, all Jamaican eyes turn to Barnes as he prepares to line up against the Commonwealth’s fastest quarter-milers in the highly anticipated final.