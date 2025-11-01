MRI Building set for completion by end of next month: PM Terrance Drew

PM Terrance Drew said the MRI facility is in its final phase and will soon provide citizens access to advanced diagnostic care.

St Kitts and Nevis: The MRI Building at JNF Hospital is now in its final stage of completion in St Kitts and Nevis and it is expected to be completed by the end of next month. PM Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and noted that the building is all set to provide people with full access to advanced MRI scans in the Federation.

The building has been built to specific standards, not just as an ordinary building and the workers are in the final stage of winding up the construction. As of now, there is some pending work on the roof and the MRI structure is also in its final phase and expected to be completed by the end of next month.

During the tour of the building, PM Drew showcased the structure and provided details of the places where they will house the generator and other materials that are required for the installation of the MRI machine.

He said that the machine will enhance the healthcare delivery in St Kitts and Nevis as people will no longer need to travel abroad for essential diagnostic care. PM Drew added, “We are building a stronger, healthier nation, together.”

PM Drew added that the machine will be helpful in saving lives and reducing costs as it will give the citizens modern healthcare they deserve. “The MRI Building at JNF Hospital is now in its final stretch,” said the prime minister.

He said that the MRI machine has a more precise imaging for accurate diagnosis of the patient and so that they have a timely intervention and the building is quite appropriate. It has been created strategically to meet the demands of the various needs of the patients.

PM Drew added that the building will meet high international quality standards and the service is nearing completion. St Kitts and Nevis procured the MRI machine last year and housed it at the main JNF Hospital.