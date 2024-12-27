Human Error identified as cause of fatal plane collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

The incident took place early this year and caused 5 causalities, with more than 300 passengers nearly escaping death.

New reports into the deadly collision of two airplanes at Tokyo Haneda Airport revealed that the primary cause of the accident was a ‘Human Error’.

The incident took place early this year and caused 5 casualties, with more than 300 passengers nearly escaping death.

The collision damaged Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane, which hit the Japan Coast Guard Plane, that was standing still on the runway.

The Japan Transport Safety Board conducted the research and stated that the coast guard pilot mistakenly believed the runway to be clear and decided to take off.

According to them, the pilot misinterpreted the instructions from the air traffic controller, believing he is permitted on the runway for takeoff.

The incident caused five casualties, out of six aboard on the coast guard plane. The pilot who was rescued out of the aircraft was severely injured. However, there were more than 300 passengers on the passenger plane, who immediately escaped just before the jet erupted into flames.

Notably, the weather conditions at the airport also caused a limited visibility, which could be attributed as another reason for the accident.

The Japan Transport Safety Board also noted that the controllers at the airport missed the runway occupancy alert.

This is to be noted that the coast guard aircraft was en route to deliver relief supplies to Ishikawa prefecture just before the accident, as it encountered a massive earthquake on 1st January.

The evacuation efforts led by the authorities were praised by international media and authorities. However, the incident underscored the importance of improved communication and using improved alert systems to prevent similar accidents in the future.

A user on social media called the new investigation crucial and noted that the airport authorities are at fault and would have taken care of the incident.

“This was much needed. The investigations revealed that the disaster which would have been one of the deadliest this year, was just spared by God. If everything didn’t go well, and the evacuation was not made, it was a HORRIFIC END,” the user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Oh My God, how someone can perform such a mistake. This is not right; the authorities should have managed all of this properly.”