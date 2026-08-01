Lindon Victor Wins Third Straight Commonwealth Games Decathlon Gold for Grenada

Victor recovered from a difficult opening day to finish with a season-best 8,096 points, becoming the first athlete to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games decathlon titles.

Grenada: Lindon Victor won his third consecutive men’s decathlon gold at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. He made history by becoming the first athlete to achieve the feat in the event.

The 33-year-old Grenadian secured the title at the Scotstoun Stadium with a season-best 8,096 points. He finished ahead of Canada’s Damian Warner, who bagged the silver with 8,036 points. India’s Tejaswin Shankar took the bronze with a personal-best 7,976 points.

Victor’s victory came after a challenging opening day. He was fifth overall after the first day of competition. And he remained behind Warner after seven of the 10 events. However, season-best performances in the pole vault and javelin helped him move into the lead. He then secured the title in the final 1,500 metres.

He faced various challenges before he won the title in the game. His best discus throw was ruled out after the attempt was measured incorrectly.

Victor first won the Commonwealth Games decathlon title at Gold Coast in 2018 and then at Birmingham in 2022. His latest victory has now made him the only athlete to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games men’s decathlon titles.

This Glasgow win has also given Grenada its first gold medal of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Victor has represented Grenada in various other international competitions with impressive performances. He won bronze at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a national record of 8,756 points. He then claimed Olympic bronze at the Paris 2024 Games.

Victor said that this achievement was meaningful for him despite the difficult conditions. He thanked his supporters in Grenada for their continued support.

As Victor claimed the first gold for Grenada, fellow Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters also gave a strong performance in Glasgow. Peters finished fourth in the men’s javelin final with a best throw of 83.88 metres.

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka won the gold with 89.75 metres and India’s Neeraj Chopra claimed the silver with 85.83 metres. Yash Vir Singh won the bronze with 85.41 metres in javelin.

Peter previously won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022. This time he secured the fourth position but gave fierce competition to other participants. With these historic performances, Grenada is coming off as a strong team in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.