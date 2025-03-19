Incurable virus spreads across Caribbean vacation hotspots

Officials have identified the virus as Oropouche, or 'Sloth Fever,' which is rapidly spreading across popular Caribbean vacation spots after being diagnosed in returning American tourists.

An incurable virus is spreading fast across many Caribbean countries and parts of South and Central America. In response to the significant health risks it holds, the authorities have urged residents and tourists to stay vigilant and safe about the virus.

Officials have recognized the virus as Oropouche, which is also being known as ‘Sloth Fever’ and is spreading rapidly across famous vacation hotspots. The discovery of the virus was made after a few American tourists were diagnosed with it after returning from their vacation in the specified countries.

Symptoms of the virus

The symptoms of the virus includes high fever of up to 104F or 40C, Muscle aches, Chills, restlessness and more. In severe cases, rashes and eye pain could also occur, however the most fatal condition is when the patient suffers brain swelling.

It is to be noted that the symptoms of the disease do not show up immediately after a contact with the virus, whereas it could take from two to ten days to show up.

Which countries are affected?

Among the affected countries, Barbados has reported several cases of the virus. Sources have also revealed that two women who visited Brazil recently got the virus and eventually died due to no treatment.

The authorities have then urged everyone visiting across the islands, to stay cautious and follow all necessary precautions while on vacation. Doctors have suggested that travellers visiting these plays should sanitize their surroundings regularly, wear full sleeve clothes and remain in clean surroundings.

The doctors have also urged pregnant ladies to avoid travel as the virus could also lead to a miscarriage or death of the infected individual.

How does sloth fever spreads?

Notably, the virus spreads through an insect called midge, which bites the person and transfers the disease. Midges are notably small insects which often resembles a mosquito in size and body. These insects are most commonly found in parts of Caribbean and South and Central America, due to which the disease is widely spread in these nations.