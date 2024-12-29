Sugar Mas 53: King Drewzy wins Calypso Show

St Kitts and Nevis: King Drewzy won the senior calypso show inSt Kitts and Nevis on Saturday night with 830 points. As part of Sugar Mas 53, the show created musical vibes for the attendees as they celebrated Christmas weekend and cultural offerings of the Federation.

The first runner up position was won by Duncan Wattley, also known as Duncan with his captivating performance and 808 points. The second runner up was given to Queen Independent by the judges with 783 points.

Notably, the performance of the Big Lice has performed his favourite track named "Things Not Going Well" which made audience roar on the beats along with him. The audience showered love for his performance as the song showcased the true essence of the Carnival, Sugar Mas 53, attracting the judges. It was also loved by the audience due to its catchiest phrase and the mid appearance of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also shocked the people.

However, he failed to secure the first position as Drewzy secured the title due to their fresh perspective and the exhilarating performances. The young candidate has contributed well towards the calypso culture of St Kitts and Nevis with his yesterday’s performance. The newcomer commanded the stage and attracted the attention of the audience with his first outing.

Notably, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also made an appearance on the stage during the performance of Big Lice and shocked the audience. He left his VIP seat and came to the stage and started dancing with him when he said, “Where he your thin-skinned politician.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended greetings to King Drewzy for his performance and other runner ups. He lauded the show and noted that this was a great night of the Sugar Mas 53.

He noted, "Last night, I had a great time at the senior calypso show. Congratulations to all participants, with special commendations to the winner King Drewzy and runners-up Big Lice and Queen Independent."