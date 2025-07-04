Dominica enhances border security with major infrastructural project

Dominica: Major infrastructural projects are poised to enhance the border security of Dominica with the construction of an international airport, a seaport and a new marina. The projects are aimed at benefiting the tourism, small business sector, huge economic opportunities and the nation’s security.



The construction of these major projects will align with international standards, boosting the infrastructural and economic growth in Dominica. These initiatives are also followed by other steps including the screening at the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA) which has completed a rigorous two-week training program.

It was designed to further enrich the skills and knowledge of the people who were involved in the security screening. These highly trained security scanners hold a unique position and turned out to be the only government employees who are vested with the power of arrest except the police in Dominica.

The training was considered a one step forward in the security of the border as the trainees are asked to guard against complacency. They are also asked to update their knowledge, aiming to enhance their international laws.

Roy Griffin, the instructor for the X-ray Screener Certification course, expressed pleasure with the performance of the trainees. He said that the training was aimed to ensure that the government of Dominica fulfills its obligations under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He further shed light on the roles of the trainees and added that one error could lead to disaster, stressing the importance of seamless collaboration among all stakeholders including customs, immigration, police and the fire department.

The construction of the major infrastructural projects will enhance the tourism and the airlift sectors, marking a crucial step for a robust border security. It will also embark on an era of significant national development, marking a crucial step for the economic growth and the growth of the small sectors in Dominica. It will also help in maintaining peace and security at the borders.