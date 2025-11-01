Jamaica: 18-year-old pregnant teen dies due to Hurricane Melissa, death toll rises to 19

She was at her two-bedroom wooden house in Waterworks, Petersfield, which collapsed during Hurricane Melissa, killing her along with other 18 people in Jamaica.

Jamaica: An 18-year-old pregnant teen died in the destruction caused by Category 5 Hurricane Melissa in central Westmoreland, as revealed by the government on Friday. She was identified as Monique Coke and was eight months pregnant when disaster hit and claimed her life along with other 18 in Jamaica.

As per the reports, Coke was at her two bedroom wooden house in Waterworks, Petersfield and her house collapsed due to the passage of Hurricane Melissa. She was with her mother and younger brother in the house, causing another tragedy in Jamaica due to nature’s fury.

After getting injured at her house due to heavy winds and extensive flooding, she was rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctors on Wednesday.

The government of Jamaica also confirmed that the death toll in Jamaica has been increased from 8 to 19 due to Hurricane Melissa. The disaster made landfall in Jamaica on October 29, 2025 with a wind speed of 185 mph and caused catastrophic flooding and destruction.

Due to this, from houses to healthcare to road infrastructure, the country has faced major destruction as communities including Black River and St Peters’ have been washed away. The vast majority of buildings in St Elizabeth were left without roofs on Tuesday as it left the historic capital Black River a shell of its former self.

Information Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon added that the death toll is at 19 and when the number changes, they will provide the information. As per the government, around eight bodies have been recovered in St Elizabeth, nine in Westmoreland and two have been recovered in St James.

The reports also included that five more bodies may still be in Westmoreland, however, the recovery operations are still ongoing. Rescue operations are ongoing and the authorities continue to comb through flood-affected and landslide prone areas in the western parishes.