Grenada to experience Scorching heat and Unstable weather conditions

The latest forecast by the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) points to above-normal temperatures both during the day and night.

Grenada: Climate experts and the Met Department have predicted that Grenada in the coming months will experience scorching heat and unstable weather conditions. Further warnings have also been issued related to extreme heat, dry spells and heightened flood risks.

As per reports from the Caribbean Climate Outlook Bulletin, which is issued by the Grenada Airports Authority, the dry season will extend till June. The latest forecast by the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) points to an above-normal temperature both during the day and night. The report also outlines that Grenada is most likely to have an increased heat stress across the island.

The report further stresses that the number of wet days will remain within the normal range of 42-51 days. Total rainfall has estimated to fall below normal in some areas, specifically in the windward islands. The number of very wet and extremely wet days is likely to be limited; however intense rainfall episodes may still occur. These scattered but severe rainfall could bring potential for flash floods, soil erosion and landslides.

The bulletin released by the authorities also warns residents of additional climatic threats which include the development of Cyclonic activity, which is expected to increase as the Atlantic Hurricane season intensifies. Apart from this the Saharan dust also remains a concern for the people of Grenada as it a layer of the same could develop over the region bringing in episodes of dry air and dust over the region.

A disturbance in the coastal regions and the marine sectors is also expected due to the rising ocean temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions.

In response to this, GAA has urged farmers, fishermen, tourism operators and community planners to review disaster plans and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions. Despite the start of the wet season, this recent report released by the GAA has raised concerns regarding short term dry spells, water storage and outdoor activities.