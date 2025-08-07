Dominica invests up to $13.8M to upgrade Windsor Park Lighting

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica implemented major lighting upgrade works at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses of the works and added that this will enhance the commitment of the government towards the sports sector.

The lighting project will cost upto $13.8 million and is being financed through the Dominica Lotteries Commission. The project will further reinforce the commitment of the government towards the sports sector at the national level.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit added that the project will enhance and modernise the sports infrastructure, aiming to promote night-time events. It will provide new chances to athletes to enhance their sports and then represent the country at regional and international stages.

The lighting upgrades will also allow Dominica to host night-time regional and international events. The government will be able to host the cricket matches and multi-sports tournaments, aiming to make significant investments in communities sporting infrastructure across the island.

As per the reports, the project has taken over 12 months and it will benefit eight communities playing fields across Dominica. The communities will include the Soufriere playing Field, Grand Fond Playing Field, Anse du Mai Playing Field, Vieille Case Playing Field, Centre Playing Field in Grand Bay, Teza Grounds in Mahaut, Belle Vue Chopin Playing Field, and Glanville Playing Field.

The government is also aimed at positioning Dominica as the premier venue for all regional sports. It will benefit and boost the sports sector and provide new opportunities to athletes, promoting the nation’s pride. It will also position Dominica as the enhanced tourism country, building new opportunities for the citizens.

The Ministry of Sports in Dominica added that the Windsor Park Sports Stadium will promote the broader picture where they make significant investment in communities. It will foster sporting infrastructure across the island and host multi-sports tournaments.