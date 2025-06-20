“ICON, LEGEND, GOAT”: Usain Bolt Crowned Guinness World Records Icon

Guinness World Records shared a post on social media extending their congratulations to the Jamaican sprint legend and wishing him continued success in the future.

Usain Bolt has been named a Guinness World Records Icon in recognition to his years of record-breaking career. Bolt, also the fastest man on planet earth has received immense appreciation for this major win on internet including wishes from his fellow Olympians.

Guinness World Record also shared a post on their social media where they extended their wishes to the Jamaican sprint legend and wishing him more success in the future.

“The Jamaican athlete holds a string of unbelievable world records, most notably the fastest run 100 metres in just 9.58 seconds,” the post read.

Usain Bolt in response to the achievement emphasized that he is honoured ot be part of the achievement by Guinness World Record.

“I’m honoured to be part of the greats, being an ICON is what I strive for. It shows that the work I put in really matters, I’m happy to be part of it,” said Bolt.

The post by Guinness World Record Shows Bolt standing in a bold smile in orange sweatshirt holding the award. He received this award during a surprise visit from Craig Glenday, who is the editor in chief at Guinness World Record at the Edwardian hotel in Manchester.

Following this recognition, Bolt has been receiving immense appreciation from his fellow athletes and fans through social media.

Vinny Irish, a renowned boxer while extending his wishes to Bolt wrote, “Nobody will defeat this record. He is the GOAT.”

Renowned chef Wallace W wrote, “EPIC! Was able to serve and take care of him and his family during his visit to Toronto in 2019.”

Runners Nerd, a sports shoes brand while extending their wishes wrote, “Icon, Legend, Goat, Bolt.”

Briana Nichole who is an Olympic gold medallist called out the achievement as "Well deserved.”

Notably, Bolt holds 15 Guinness World Record titles, some of which include the fastest 4x400 m relay time of 36.84 seconds, which he secured in 2012, the most IAAF world athlete of the year awards, being the youngest male junior world champion and many more.