Barbados Launches Mediation Logo Competition with $2500 Grand Prize

Barbados: The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment in collaboration with the Supreme Court Mediation Department has announced a Mediation Logo Competition. All talented designers, artists, and visionaries have been invited to compete and win the grand prize of $2500.

This competition is designed to promote local talent and create opportunities for artists to showcase their passion. The age limit for participation in the contest is 18-35 years and the theme is to embody the spirit of mediation in Barbados.

The artists will have to submit their designs before 17th October 2024 in order to be considered and should submit them at the official email address of the authorities. The applications should be sent with the subject line ‘Mediation Logo Competition Submission’.

However, before submitting the designs, the artists will also need to submit an online entry form. This form includes a detail of the artist’s personal information, a description of their designs, and consent that the logo is an original design and does not infringe any copyrights or intellectual property rights.

The Designs will only be considered if they meet specific submission guidelines set by the authorities.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Format:

• Submissions must be in high-resolution digital format (JPEG, PNG, or SVG).

• The logo should be scalable and easily reproducible in both colour and black- and-white.

• Design must be original, not copied or derived from existing logos or copyrighted material.

Designs Should Be:

• Modern, simple, and represent the values of peace, resolution, and cooperation.

• Adaptable for print, web, and social media use.

• Avoid intricate details that could be lost in smaller formats.

All Submissions Must Be Accompanied By:

• A brief description (maximum 150 words) explaining the concept and how it relates to mediation,

• An official entry form, including personal details, age verification, and a declaration of originality.

The winner of the event will be announced during the Mediation Week of Barbados in October at a Special Cocktail reception. This design will be featured in the official materials and marketing for the Mediation Department.