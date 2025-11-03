St Kitts and Nevis: $30M St Peter's Main Road all set to open this Wednesday

The project involved resurfacing the road from the RLB International Airport roundabout to the FT Williams Highway.

St Kitts and Nevis: A $30 million St. Peter’s Main Road will be officially opened on Wednesday (November 5, 2025). Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew made the announcement and added that the 6.2 km road rehabilitation project has been completed in St Kitts and Nevis.

The full scope of the road project included resurfacing the road from the round-a-bout by the RLB International Airport along the FT Williams Highway. It will pass the Shadwell round-a-bout to New Road and end at Ogees. In addition to that, a new round-a-bout is also being constructed in St Peter’s and wider sidewalks are also being installed.

The sidewalks have been installed on both sides of the road including above Bass Bakery and down to Carifesta Village. Upgraded drainage systems have also been installed to ensure adequate water runoff. The construction was conducted by Rock and Dirt Construction Limited under the ownership of Alexis Haxel.

Around three teams have been deployed at various points in which one team has constructed a reinforced retaining wall on the Eastern side of the road. The second team conducted the paving, while the third team is working on constructing the roundabout in the area by the Anglican church.

The roundabout will feature two lanes with four access points.

The project provided indirect and direct jobs to the workers of St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing economic activities. With the opening, the road will benefit thousands of citizens and enhance the road infrastructure in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to accelerate economic activities.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lauded the project and added that this is the investment in the people, community and the development of the nation. He said that the country is progressing under the Labour administration as they are working to modernize national infrastructure.

On October 29, 2025, PM Drew visited the site and noted, “I made a commitment that St Peter’s Main Road would be done, and today it’s almost completed.” He also talked about the failure of the previous government and added that he wasn’t part of the island's main road therefore wouldn’t be rehabilitated.